Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 39122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Specifically, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.