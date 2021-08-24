Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.41. 1,602,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

