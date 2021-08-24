Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 188,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.