Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSE. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

