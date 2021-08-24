Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,506. The company has a market capitalization of $328.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

