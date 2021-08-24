Cowen Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $50.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

