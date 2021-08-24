Critical Review: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 24.66 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -37.15 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -2.75

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.17%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.85% -45.52% -27.56% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

