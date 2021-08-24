Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035540 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.85 or 0.01430704 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

