CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $575,107.72

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $575,107.72 and $5,548.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.79 or 0.01000473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.68 or 0.06587511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

