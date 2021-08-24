CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,772.22

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $655,772.22 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00120118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00289211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

