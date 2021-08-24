Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 274,919 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $261,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.