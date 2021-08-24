Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. 272,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $357.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

