Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,285 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $180,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,020. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

