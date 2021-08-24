Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $137.60 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,579 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $137,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $198.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

