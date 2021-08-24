Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,245,712 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 1,301,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

