CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,497 Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.