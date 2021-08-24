CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.