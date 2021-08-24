CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $449.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.