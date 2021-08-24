CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $263.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

