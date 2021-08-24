CX Institutional Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CX Institutional decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,932 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 422,830 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

