CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. 1,249,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

