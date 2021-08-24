CX Institutional Purchases 107,911 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,911 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 42,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

