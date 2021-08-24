Daniel S. Loeb Sells 396,822 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.45. 5,487,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $220.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

