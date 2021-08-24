Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $51.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 10,064 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

