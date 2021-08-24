Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.78. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

