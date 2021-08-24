Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $274,944.20 and approximately $4,771.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00154957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.78 or 1.00207020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.00988372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.01 or 0.06547503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 647,644 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.