DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.07. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

