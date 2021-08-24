Dawn Protocol Price Hits $4.51 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00009334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $319.41 million and approximately $306.30 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

