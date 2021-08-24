DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 20,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

