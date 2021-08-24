DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 2.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

