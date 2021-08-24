DDD Partners LLC Buys 496 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.24.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,206. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

