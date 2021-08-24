DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 1,566,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,770. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

