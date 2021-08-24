DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $79.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

