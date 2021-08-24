DDD Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $451.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,846. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

