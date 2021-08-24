Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

