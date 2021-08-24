Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $271.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.43.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $227.43 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $230.13. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

