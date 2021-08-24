Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €63.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

Several research firms have recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

FRA DPW opened at €60.05 ($70.65) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.99.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

