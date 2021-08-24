Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $3.17 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00006588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $18,848.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002005 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00062461 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,623,447 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.