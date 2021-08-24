Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $3.17 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00006588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $18,848.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00062461 BTC.
About Diamond
According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “
Buying and Selling Diamond
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.
