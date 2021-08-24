Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

