Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,725 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.89. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

