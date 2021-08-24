Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,444 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $32,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 706,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,639,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

