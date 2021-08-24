Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $57.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

