Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,909 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $47,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

