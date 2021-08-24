Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.