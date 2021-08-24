DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.83

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 16475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

