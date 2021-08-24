Dollar General (DG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.