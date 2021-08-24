Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

DOMO opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $95.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

