Doyle Wealth Management Has $293,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38.

