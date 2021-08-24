Doyle Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

