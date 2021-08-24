Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,223. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

